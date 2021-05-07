Buck Farmer DFA'd, Wilson Ramos placed on 10-day IL as Jake Rogers, Erasmo Ramirez recalled from Toledo

Detroit — The Tigers were back at Comerica Park on Friday, set to begin a three-game series with the Twins. But before a pitch was thrown, the team was busy making roster moves.

Catcher Wilson Ramos was placed on the 10-day injured list with a lumbar spine strain while veteran reliever Buck Farmer was designated for assignment. Jake Rogers was called up from Triple-A Toledo to take Ramos’ spot, while veteran right-hander Erasmo Ramirez got the same call to take over for Farmer.

Tigers manager AJ Hinch said he expects the injury to Ramos to be a short-term one, but said it’s also an opportunity for Rogers, who last played in the majors in 2019, hitting only .125 over 35 games.

“He's not a young kid anymore and he's maturing and he should be able to handle this,” Hinch said of Rogers, who made the quick trip from Toledo after the Mud Hens opened the season at home on Wednesday. “I don't sense that there's going to be any sort of pressure on him. I mean, it's an opportunity. … He's going to handle the catching fine. I know he's going to be able to control the running game, and there's going to be kind of a microscope on his bat. So we'll see.

“Our hope is that Jake can come up here and do some positive things.”

The tougher move for Hinch was letting Farmer know he was likely headed to Toledo in a conversation that happened when the Tigers returned from Boston on Thursday night.

“I feel for him, but we wanted to get a fresh arm here,” Hinch said. “We’ll see where it takes Buck’s career and whether it's with us or with somebody else. I have no doubt that he can figure it out. He's got talent and he's got a good arm, and he knows how to pitch. But it just wasn't happening for him multiple times in a row, and it became troublesome for us.”

Farmer is out of minor-league options and was removed from the 40-man roster. He’ll have to clear waivers before heading to Toledo.

In 15 games this season, Farmer had allowed 15 runs in 10⅔ innings for a 12.66 earned-run average while walking nine and striking out 10 in 12 outings. Farmer appeared in 217 games for the Tigers over the last eight seasons.

Ramirez has been around, most recently with the Mets in 2020. He had a solid spring with a 0.68 ERA while striking out 11 and walking there in 13 1/3 innings.

“He’s a good team guy,” Hinch said. “He throws strikes, he's been around, if he doesn't have the pitch, he's gonna make up a pitch. He’s just gonna find a way to be creative and get some outs. Guys like him don’t stick around as long as he has … you look at the back of his baseball card and he’s found his way to the big leagues virtually every season. So I love that story and I love the opportunity he has to come in here and stick.”

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau

Twins at Tigers

► First pitch: 4:10 p.m. Saturday, Comerica Park, Detroit

► TV/radio: BSD/97.1 FM

Scouting report

► RHP Jose Berrios (3-2, 3.58), Twins: Despite giving up four runs and six hits with a walk in his last start against the Royals, Berrios picked up his third win of the season and struck out nine, giving him a team-high 42 this season.

► RHP Jose Urena (1-4, 3.53), Tigers: After struggling in his first start of the year against the Twins back in early April, Urena has been solid, producing four straight quality starts. The latest was on Sunday at New York when he gave up three hits and two runs to the Yankees, sitting down the final 17 hitters he faced while striking out five of the last six.