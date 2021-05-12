Pitcher Franklin Perez, acquired in Justin Verlander trade, released by Tigers

The Detroit News

The Tigers on Wednesday released pitcher Franklin Perez, one of the prospects acquired in the 2017 trade of Justin Verlander to the Houston Astros.

The move was one of several made by Detroit, which also placed catcher Grayson Greiner on the injured list, and called up catcher Eric Haase (Dearborn Divine Child) from Triple-A Toledo. Greiner is out with a left hamstring strain.

Perez, a right-hander, was released to make room for Haase on the 40-man roster.

On Tuesday, it was announced the 23-year-old Perez would have season-ending surgery on his right shoulder.

Since joining the Detroit organization in the 2017 trade-deadline blockbuster that also landed prospects Jake Rogers and Daz Cameron, Perez's time with the Tigers has been riddled with injuries. He has appeared in just nine minor-league games and pitched 27 innings since the trade.