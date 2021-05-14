Fans no longer required to wear face masks at Comerica Park, starting Saturday

The Detroit News

Fans will no longer have to wear face masks while outdoors at Comerica Park, starting with Saturday’s game against the Chicago Cubs.

The Detroit Tigers announced the rule change on Friday, citing new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear face coverings in most settings, while those who are not vaccinated must continue to wear masks indoors.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration announced Friday it was following CDC guidance and lifting the mask requirement.

“In light of the new guidance issued Thursday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and in accordance with state and local health officials, effective May 15, guests will not be required to wear masks at outdoor locations/seating areas within Comerica Park,” the Tigers wrote in a Twitter post.

The new policy will go into effect at 9 a.m. Saturday. Previously, fans had to wear masks in accordance with state-mandated COVID-19 protocols.

It’s unclear if the capacity limit at Comerica Park will change with the relaxed regulations. A Michigan health department order from March allows for 20% capacity, which is roughly 8,200 fans.