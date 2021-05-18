Mize dominant, Haase homers twice as Tigers beat Mariners

Seattle – Casey Mize just keeps getting better and better.

On Monday, he threw his fourth straight quality start, allowing just three hits and a run over 7.2 innings in the Tigers' 4-1 win over the Seattle Mariners in the first of three at T-Mobile Park.

Eric Haase, making his first start in left field, led the offense with a pair of 429-foot home runs.

Mize was as efficient as he was dominant, blanking the Mariners on two singles through seven innings and needing just 85 pitches to do so.

Tom Murphy jumped on a 2-0 fastball leading off the eighth and lined it into the left field seats. That was all the damage Mize would allow. He struck out the next two hitters, giving him seven on the night, before manager AJ Hinch lifted him for lefty Gregory Soto, who ended the inning.

Michael Fulmer pitched the ninth to earn his third save.

The Mariners loaded their lineup with five left-handed hitters, hoping to exploit Mize's early-career struggles. Lefties slashed .281/.385/.554 against him compared to .207/.301/.326.

But Mize, using an ever-changing mix of four-seamers, two-seamers and sliders, he limited the Mariners lefties to two hits in 16 at-bats. One of those lefties was Jarred Kelenic, who was the sixth overall pick in the 2018 draft, the same draft that Mize went first overall.

Kelenic got a broken bat single in the first, but Mize struck him out in the third and got him to pop out in the sixth.

Jonathan Schoop was a Gold Glove finalist at second base last season. He reminded folks of that Monday night.

The Tigers have had difficulty converting double-play opportunities this season, but most of that was with Schoop playing first base, where he’s started 21 games. Monday, in his first start at second since April 15, was two-for-two on double-play chances.

He turned one with third baseman Jeimer Candelario to end the first inning and then with Mize to end the second.

Schoop, who had six assists and two putouts in the game, also made a spectacular diving play to take a hit from J.P. Crawford in the fourth inning. He had to go so far to his left that first baseman Miguel Cabrera initially gave up on the play.

But Schoop snagged it on a dive, Cabrera scrambled to the bag and Schoop got up and threw Crawford out by a step.

The Tigers scored three times on two swings in the second inning against Mariners left-handed starter Yusei Kikuchi.

First, Haase hit his first home as Tiger. And it was no cheapie. He hit a 91-mph cutter 429 feet into the center field seats. The ball left his bat with an exit velocity of 109 mph.

With two outs and Robbie Grossman (walked) on first, Schoop stayed on a fastball on the outer edge of the plate and served it just over the right-field wall. It was his third home run of the year.

Haase's second homer came in the ninth and it, too, traveled 429 feet.

