Cabrera slams resilient Tigers to fourth straight win

Kansas City, Mo. – It might’ve been a storyline from another time, like maybe 2014 or 2013.

Miguel Cabrera came to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs in the seventh inning Friday. The Tigers had lost the lead in the bottom of the seventh on a two-run homer by Michael A. Taylor and trailed 5-3.

It was shaping up to be a frustrating "threatened but failed to score" inning, especially after JaCoby Jones was thrown out at the plate trying to score on pitch that bounced only a few feet away from catcher Salvador Perez.

After reliever Tyler Zuber struck out Jeimer Candelario for the second out, Royals manager Mike Matheny summoned 35-year-old Greg Holland to face 38-year-old Cabrera.

Cabrera worked the count full and then stayed on a slider and drove it 405 feet into the seats in left. It was his second home run of the game and his sixth career grand slam, and it propelled the Tigers to a 7-5 win over the Kansas City Royals in the first of three games at Kauffman Stadium.

The two homers put Cabrera nine short of 500 for his career.

It wasn’t the cleanest or prettiest win, but it was their fourth straight on this road trip. And what they lacked aesthetically, they made up for in grit.

The Royals slapped four singles against starter Jose Urena and plated two runs in the third inning. He was a strike away from working out of it when Whit Merrifield dunked a single down the right field line, moving Kelvin Gutierrez to third with two outs.

A passed ball by catcher Jake Rogers, on a pitch that was called a strike, proved costly. Not only did Merrifield move into scoring position, but with no force out available, the Tigers reset their defense, shading it more to the right side against left-handed hitting Carlos Santana.

Santana, naturally, slapped a single through the opening on the left side of the infield, scoring both runs.

But the resilient Tigers took the lead right back in the top of the fourth. Candelario led off with a double and went to third with a one-out single by Eric Haase, who had two hits and extended his hit streak to five games.

Niko Goodrum followed with an RBI single and Haase, with an athletic slide, scored on a single by Wilson Ramos. Haase was initially called out at the plate by home plate umpire Sean Barber. But replays showed Haase’s hand swiped the plate before Perez could apply the tag.

Urena lost that lead in the sixth. Perez led off with a double and scored on a single by Ryan O’Hearn. With two outs, Urena then engaged in a 10-pitch tussle with Taylor. After fouling off four straight sinkers with the count full, Taylor got a fifth one and lined it into the seats in left field for a two-run home run.

Cabrera, who hit a 417-foot home run in the second inning off Royals lefty starter Mike Minor, trumped Taylor’s blast in the seventh.

The Tigers bullpen locked it down. Bryan Garcia and Jose Cisnero put up zeros in the seventh and eighth. And then Michael Fulmer, with his fastball climbing to 98 and 99 mph, pitched a clean ninth for his fourth save.

The Tigers bullpen has now pitched 11 consecutive scoreless innings.

Twitter: @cmccosky