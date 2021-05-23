Tigers option JaCoby Jones to Toledo, recall Victor Reyes

Kansas City, Mo. — Tigers manager AJ Hinch said on Wednesday that if Victor Reyes kept producing at Triple-A Toledo, it would force him to figure out a way to get him back to Detroit.

Reyes kept producing and Hinch found a way.

The Tigers Sunday night optioned JaCoby Jones to Toledo and recalled Reyes.

Reyes, who was sent back to Toledo on May 7, hit in all 11 games he played for the Mud Hens, slashing .419/.490/.581 with a 1.07 OPS.

Jones, who has been the Tigers primary center fielder when he’s been healthy for the last three seasons, has not been able to get untracked this season, hitting .170 with 42 strikeouts in 105 plate appearances.

Twitter: @cmccosky