Mize adds another quality start in Tigers' 4-1, series-opening loss to White Sox

Chicago — The blossoming of Casey Mize continues. Though on a warm Thursday night at Guaranteed Rate Field, it was in a losing effort.

The Central Division-leading White Sox beat the Tigers 3-1 Thursday, their 12th win in the last 13 against Detroit.

Mize was strong, limiting a potent Chicago White Sox lineup to five hits in seven innings. Three of the five hits, though, were solo home runs.

Yoan Moncada, who came in on a six-game hitting streak and hitting .380 in his previous 16 games, hit a well-placed, 1-2 splitter over the fence in left in the first inning. The pitch was down and away and somehow Moncada not only reached it, he barreled it and hit it out the opposite way.

Hat-tip to the hitter on that one. Mize probably regrets the location on the other two.

Left-handed hitting Jake Lamb crushed a center-cut, 1-1 four-seam fastball with two outs in the third inning and knocked it into the right-field seats.

Then in the seventh, Yasmani Grandal got an elevated two-seam fastball (94 mph) and hit it 457 feet to the back rows in right-center. The ball left his bat with an exit velocity of 110 mph.

Tim Anderson hit a solo home run off Daniel Norris in the eighth, a blast just short of the shrubbery in dead center field.

But it was another quality start for Mize, five in his last six starts. He struck out six, got 17 swings-and-misses and 14 called strikes. Once again, he unleased his full five-pitch arsenal, but he dumped the splitter after the Moncada home run.

Instead, he substituted a knuckle-curve against the five left-handed hitters in the White Sox lineup. He got a swing and miss and three called strikes. None were put in play.

Mize’s performance was trumped, though, by ageless right-hander Lance Lynn.

The Tigers haven’t missed many opposing team’s aces in recent weeks. Corbin Burnes, Gerrit Cole, Shane Bieber, Brady Singer, Jake Arrieta.

They almost missed Lynn. But the White Sox were rained out on Wednesday, which meant the Tigers had the displeasure of his nasty cutter-fastball combination on Thursday. He gave up only a solo home run to Willi Castro in six stingy innings.

Lynn struck out six and allowed only two runners into scoring position. The only spot of bother came in the second when he walked Castro and Akil Baddoo to load the bases with two outs.

But Lynn struck out Jake Rogers on three pitches to end the threat.

The Tigers managed one hit off relievers Aaron Bummer, Evan Marshall and closer Liam Hendriks.

Norris ended up striking out Adam Eaton and Moncada looking to end the eighth and the White Sox bench was barking at home plate umpire Will Little over the calls. Little ended up ejecting starting pitcher Lucas Giolito, who is expected to start on Saturday for the White Sox.

