Tigers walked off by White Sox after wild 6-run comeback falls short

Chicago — This one was bananas.

It went from a drowsy blowout win for the home team to a knock-down, drag-out, last-team-standing slugfest at Guaranteed Rate Field Friday night.

The White Sox ended up being the last team standing.

Yasmani Grandal hit the second of his two home runs, this one off Rony Garcia, to tie the game 8-8 with two outs in the seventh inning. And then in the bottom of the ninth, Yermin Mercedes singled over the drawn in infield to give the White Sox a 9-8 walk-off win.

Reliever Jose Cisnero had set the table by hitting Yoan Moncada with a 2-2 slider. Jose Abreu followed with a single to right field, sending Moncada to third.

The White Sox have beaten the Tigers 13 times in the last 14 games.

That after Jonathan Schoop — who also had a two-homer night — hit a three-run home run and Eric Haase hit a two-run shot in a six-run top of the seventh that put the Tigers up 8-7.

The latest:Tigers' Fulmer thankful, refreshed after load management break

There was absolutely no indication that an explosion like that was in them at that point.

The Tigers lost their starting pitcher after four innings, played one of their sloppiest innings of the year, fell into a 7-2 hole. So, yeah, to suddenly erupt for six runs was remarkable.

Especially after they'd been so docile against White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel. Schoop did the only damage against him, an RBI double and a solo homer. But reliever Codi Heuer opened the door by loading the bases with no outs.

He gave way to right-hander Evan Marshall. After Robbie Grossman’s sacrifice fly, Schoop lined a change-up into the seats in left to make it 7-6.

Schoop continues to batter baseballs. He had four hits and his second multi-homer game in four days. Since May 23, he’s hitting .434 (20 for 46) with six homers and 12 RBIs.

After a two-out single by Miguel Cabrera, Haase unloaded on a 94-mph fastball and sent it 427 feet into the shrubs beyond the center field wall.

To fully appreciate how improbable this was — witness the carnage that preceded it.

Tigers starter Spencer Turnbull, razor sharp for four innings, was pulled with right forearm tightness. He had just fired a 95-mph fastball by Yermin Mercedes to complete a 12-pitch battle and end the fourth in a 1-1 game.

Turnbull had thrown just 56 pitches and he was in control, getting eight ground-ball outs with four strikeouts. The only damage was a solo home run by Grandal. But head athletic trainer Doug Teter and manager AJ Hinch met Turnbull at the top of the dugout steps and decided his day was over.

And all hell broke loose for the Tigers.

The White Sox scored five runs off right-hander and Chicago native Kyle Funkhouser in the fifth. The uprising featured more walks (four) and errors (three), than hits (two).

It was brutal. The three errors in one inning equals a club record (also done in 2017 and 2019) in the Statcast era.

Funkhouser walked Grandal and gave up a single to Jake Lamb. He then made an errant throw to first on a sacrifice bunt attempt by Leury Garcia that loaded the bases. The error was charged to Schoop at first base.

Tim Anderson ripped a bullet (100 mph exit velocity) past shortstop Zack Short for a two-run single. Two more runs scored when Willi Castro’s throw home on a grounder by Adam Eaton got past Haase. Error charged to Haase.

Joe Jimenez then replaced Funkhouser. He got Jose Abreu to hit what looked to be a double-play ball but Castro’s throw to first bounced past Schoop. Eaton scored on that play. Error on Castro.

More:The time is now for Tigers former first-round pick Derek Hill

Jimenez walked two more hitters before getting the final out.

Nick Madrigal blasted a 402-foot solo homer off Tyler Alexander in the sixth for the White Sox seventh run.

The Tigers were poised to break the 8-8 tie in the top of the night, except for some straight thievery by White Sox center fielder Billy Hamilton. Miguel Cabrera hit a missile toward the left-center field gap. Pinch-runner Akil Baddoo would have scored easily from first.

But Hamilton somehow ran it down. According to Statcast, there was a .360 hit probability on Cabrera's drive.

Still, the Tigers had two on and two out in the top of the ninth. But White Sox manager Tony LaRussa summoned closer Liam Hendriks to douse the rally. He got Niko Goodrum to fly to left.

Twitter: @cmccosky