Tigers place Jeimer Candelario on bereavement list

Detroit — The Tigers will be without third baseman Jeimer Candelario for at least three days.

The club placed Candelario on the bereavement list Tuesday afternoon, which is used to allow players to tend to family or personal emergencies. Any player put on the bereavement list has to miss a minimum of three games.

Infielder Isaac Paredes, 22, was recalled from Triple-A Toledo to fill in. Paredes, still technically a rookie, debuted last season for the Tigers, hitting .220 and a .568 OPS in 34 games (108 plate appearances). He was hitting .269 at Toledo with a .732 OPS, two home runs and 14 RBIs.

Paredes, the No. 4 prospect in the Tigers system per MLBPipeline, played exclusively at third base last season but this year he’s played 13 games at second base, seven at third base and five at shortstop.

The nature of Candelario’s emergency was not immediately revealed by the Tigers.

