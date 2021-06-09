Tigers outfielder Derek Hill leaves game with shoulder sprain after leaping grab

Detroit – Tigers center fielder Derek Hill made another incredible, highlight-reel catch, but this one knocked him out of the game. In the first inning.

Mariners Kyle Seager, batting third in the first inning, hit a Casey Mize splitter 429 feet to center field. According to Statcast, that ball would have been a home run in 29 other ballpark in the Major Leagues.

Hill raced back to the wall, leaped and caught the ball just as he was crashing into the padded wall. His right shoulder seemed to absorb most of the contact and he was in obvious pain.

He walked off the field slowly with manager AJ Hinch and head athletic trainer Doug Teter, replaced by rookie Akil Baddoo.

The initial report was Hill suffered a right shoulder sprain.

