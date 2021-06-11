Tigers take White Sox to extras on Daz Cameron's first home run, fall in extras 5-4

Detroit — The Tigers came to bat in the bottom of the ninth trailing 4-2 Friday night. And with White Sox closer Liam Hendriks on the mound, it looked pretty much over.

It had been raining for several innings, but then the heavens really opened, forcing the grounds crew to bring the tarp out after one pitch to Miguel Cabrera.

And the first 8.5 innings were, figuratively speaking, washed away.

Forty-nine minutes later, Hendriks gave up a single to Cabrera. Then with one out, rookie Daz Cameron, who had made a brilliant diving catch in right in the top of the ninth, strode to the plate to the same walk-up music slugger J.D. Martinez used when he played in Detroit.

"Every day I'm hustling," goes the lyric.

Cameron ambushed a first-pitch, 97-mph fastball and drove it 397-feet into the right-center field seats — very Martinez-like — to tie the game and send it to the 10th.

The celebration was short, though. The White Sox pushed across a run in the top of the 10th to beat the Tigers 5-4 before a season-high crowd of 14,163 on Pride Night at Comerica Park.

Danny Mendick, the free runner, scored on a sacrifice fly by Yoan Moncada, sliding across the plate just ahead of the throw from left fielder Robbie Grossman and the lunging tag by catcher Jake Rogers.

Lefty reliever Aaron Bummer struck out Grossman and Harold Castro, and then with the tying run on second, Mendick made a superb play behind the bag at second and threw out Jonathan Schoop to end the game.

It was all White Sox up until the rain delay, though.

He didn’t come right out and say it, but manager AJ Hinch had a feeling the Tigers would see a different-looking Lucas Giolito Friday night than the one they beat twice earlier this season.

“We know he’s going to make an adjustment,” Hinch said before the game. “He probably wasn’t happy the way he pitched against us this year…I’m always interested in seeing who makes the adjustment first, the guy with the ball in his hand or the guy who has the bat in his hand.”

The guy with the ball.

Giolito, whom the Tigers beat last Saturday in Chicago, gave up two solo home runs and very little else in six strong innings, and had the White Sox in position to win.

His adjustment might have been just sticking with what he does best — throw the living fire out of the change-up. He flummoxed Tigers hitters with it Friday. He threw 44 of them (out of 105 total pitches), the Tigers swung at 22, missed nine and took nine for called strikes.

Interestingly, one of the two home runs came off a change-up. Hinch gave rookie Isaac Paredes his first big-league start at shortstop, partly because he wanted another right-handed bat in the lineup to neutralize the change-up, which traditionally is more effective against left-handed hitters.

Sure enough, Paredes got a 3-2 change-up leading off the fifth and lined it into the Tigers bullpen in left field.

Paredes handled his two chances at shortstop without issue. He had a chance to make an elite play on a ball hit in the hole by Jose Abreu, but it hit off the heel of his glove, scored a single.

Nomar Mazara, a left-handed hitter, lined a fastball near the same spot in the second. But that was all the damage the Tigers did against Giolito, who left after six innings with a 4-2 lead.

The Tigers didn't muster a hit against reliever Garrett Crochet (two innings, three strikeouts).

It was a grind for Tigers starter Tarik Skubal. After he struck out a career-high 11 against the White Sox last Saturday in Chicago, he didn’t have the same command of his powerful fastball. He walked three, two in the first inning, and he fell behind too many hitters.

Adam Engel ambushed a first-pitch fastball leading off the second and hit his second home run in two days. Skubal fell behind Abreu leading off the fourth — never a good idea. Abreu ripped a double and scored on a single, on a 3-1 pitch, by Andrew Vaughn.

Skubal fell behind catcher Zack Collins 3-1 leading off the fifth — double. He scored on a first-pitch single by Danny Medick.

The White Sox were controlling the at-bats against him most of the night.

The game did feature some oddities.

Like, for example, when’s the last time you saw a catcher tag out a runner trying to steal second base? It hasn’t happened in the big leagues since 2017. But after Skubal picked off Danny Mendick at first base, Rogers hustled up the first base line and got involved in the rundown, which ended with him chasing down and tagging Mendick.

Padres catcher Luis Torrens was the last to do it, running down Denard Span in 2017.

Or, how about a play where seven of the nine defenders touched the ball? That happened in the sixth inning, and the play cost the Tigers a run.

The White Sox had Vaughn at second and Engel at first. Rogers threw behind Engel at first and appeared to have him picked off. But the ball bounced by Miguel Cabrera, allowing Vaughn to score. Engel, though, got greedy and wound up in a rundown between second and third.

He was eventually tagged out in a routine 9-3-5-6-1-4 putout.

The White Sox (39-24), who lead the Central Division, are now 15-2 in the last 17 games against the Tigers (26-37).

