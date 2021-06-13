Tigers' Jonathan Schoop out with hand injury day after getting hit by pitch

Detroit — It's certainly been a weekend to forget the Tigers, and the bad news kept coming Sunday.

Fresh off a 15-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Saturday, the Tigers scratched one of their hottest hitters, infielder Jonathan Schoop, from the lineup of Sunday's series finale at Comerica Park.

Schoop is out with left hand soreness. He was hit by a pitch Saturday, but finished the game at first base.

Schoop was scheduled to play first base and bat second. Harold Castro, who homered and pitched a 1-2-3 inning Saturday, was inserted into the lineup at first base and will bat ninth. Center fielder Daz Cameron moved up to second in the order.

The complete lineup: Robbie Grossman, right field; Cameron; Miguel Cabrera, DH; Eric Haase, left field; Niko Goodrum, shortstop; Isaac Parades, third base; Willie Castro, second base; Jake Rogers, catcher; and Harold Castro.

Schoop, 29, has batted .375/.446/.736 in his last 19 games, with seven home runs and 15 RBIs, after a miserable start to his second season with Detroit. His 0-for-3 Saturday was just his fourth hitless game during that span.

In the third inning Saturday, Schoop was hit by White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease, but stayed in the game after a very brief discussion with the training staff.

