Tigers call up top pitching prospect Matt Manning; he'll debut Thursday

Kansas City, Mo. — Ready or not, right-handed pitching prospect Matt Manning has been summoned to the big leagues.

Manning, 23 and rated the No. 3 prospect in the Tigers’ system by MLBPipeline, was the last healthy starting pitcher left on the 40-man roster not already in the big leagues. And when Matthew Boyd went on the injured list Tuesday with left arm soreness, the Tigers were down to three healthy starting pitchers.

So, despite his struggles through most of his seven starts at Triple-A Toledo, Manning got the call Monday night. Manning has been added the taxi squad, but the plan is for him to make his debut Thursday in Anaheim against the Angels. And if things stay as they are, he could be pitching opposite Shohei Ohtani.

The Tigers placed Boyd (elbow soreness) and reliever Alex Lange (shoulder) on the injured list, and purchased the contracts of pitchers Wily Peralta and Miguel Del Pozo from Toledo.

Hinch said Peralta, a veteran of eight big-league seasons, could take Boyd's spot in the rotation on Saturday.

The Tigers drafted the 6-6, 200-pound Manning out of a Sacramento-area high school with the ninth overall pick in 2016. He was dominant in the lower levels of the minor leagues, averaging 11 strikeouts per nine innings in Low-A and High-A ball, then 10 strikeouts per nine at Double-A Erie in 2019.

The 2020 season was a washout for him. He’d shown some positive signs in spring training, before the COVID-19 shutdown, but when he came back, he was quickly shelved with a forearm injury and didn’t throw another competitive pitch until this spring.

He used the downtime to focus on his strength and conditioning, and he cleaned up his mechanics. He had some good moments this spring, but was optioned out of big-league camp on March 15.

Still, his mid-90s fastball and two different shapes of curveballs weren’t exactly mystifying Triple-A hitters this season. They’d been hitting him at a .303 clip and slugging .598 with 11 home runs in 32.1 innings.

His last start, on June 9, was his best to date, allowing two runs over six innings, with eight strikeouts, against Louisville.

“We believe these are things that can be fixed, and they are as we speak,” general manager Al Avila said last week. “We believe he is on the right track. The stuff was there. There’s a lot of confidence in him and a lot of optimism there.”

Peralta, 32, was 1-0 with a 2.75 ERA in six starts in Toledo, collecting 21 strikeouts in 19.2 innings pitched. Del Pozo, 28 has appeared in in 12 games — all in relief — and boasting a 1.31 ERA and 0.51 WHIP. He has 17 strikeouts in 13.2 innings. Opponents are hitting .089 off of him.

