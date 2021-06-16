With fan caps lifted, Tigers plan Opening Day-like party, add promos to schedule

Detroit — Tigers fans were shut out of Opening Day during the shortened 2020 season and capacity was limited to around 8,000 for the 2021 home opener.

So, now, the team is planning a makeup party to kick off the second half of the season.

The Tigers announced Wednesday they will host "Detroit's Biggest Summer Baseball Bash" on Saturday, July 17, for the game against the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park. The event will include appearances by Tigers alumni, live music, postgame entertainment and more, the team said. Additional details will be announced in the coming days on social media.

The Tigers also announced that tickets for all July, August and September games will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, with no capacity restrictions.

“It’s been incredible having more fans back at Comerica Park, and we couldn’t be more excited about this summer,” Chris Granger, Ilitch Holdings' group president of sports and entertainment, said in a statement. “From Sunday Kids Days to Negro League Weekend to recognizing the amazing bravery and sacrifice of the frontline and essential workers of our city and state, there’s something for everyone.

"We can’t wait to celebrate the rest of the season with the best fans in baseball.”

The Tigers have added several promo nights to the schedule — promos were scarce early in the season with the team not knowing how attendance limits would eventually shake out — including a Niko Goodrum bobblehead (June 25), Detroit Roots tote bag (June 26-27), patriotic silicone pint cup (July 2-3), chip-and-dip bowl (July 16), kids hooded towel (July 18), pink Tigers jersey (July 21), Detroit Stars fedora (July 31), ¡Fiesta Tigres! jersey (Aug. 14), Tigers floppy hat (Aug. 27), Detroit Roots hoodie (Sept. 10) and Detroit Roots fleece blanket (Sept. 25).

A three-day celebration is set for July 4 weekend, with bands, DJs and a barbecue on the Pepsi Porch, as well as a postgame fireworks show following the Friday, July 2, game against the Chicago White Sox. The 18th annual Negro Leagues Weekend will be July 30-Aug. 1 against the Baltimore Orioles (Baltimore Black Sox) taking on the Detroit Tigers (Detroit Stars). And ¡Fiesta Tigres! is set for Saturday, Aug. 14, against the Cleveland Indians, with a pregame on-field ceremony, and live music and DJs throughout the ballpark.

The Tigers also will continue to raise cancer awareness, with Prostate Cancer Awareness Night on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, and "Pink Out The Park" set for Wednesday, July 21, against the Texas Rangers. A special ticket package for each includes a T-shirt and a donation to the Karmanos Cancer Institute. On Wednesday, Sept. 1, for the game against the Oakland A's, the team will host Pediatric Cancer Awareness Day, honoring several children on the field in a pregame ceremony.

Every Sunday is kids day, with children 14 and younger welcomed to run the bases after the game (they did this for the first time this past Sunday), and every Tuesday is "Thank You Tuesday," with the team paying tribute to local frontline and essential workers.

The state lifted all outdoor capacity restrictions starting June 1, and the Tigers just wrapped up their first series under the new order. They drew a little over 9,000 for each of the three games against the Seattle Mariners, and more than 14,000 for each of the three games against the Chicago White Sox — with a season-best of 15,913 for Saturday's game.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984