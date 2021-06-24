Three-headed back end of bullpen offers Tigers 'a lot of weapons' with game on line

Detroit — The Tigers were leading the Cardinals, 4-2, on Wednesday and manager AJ Hinch was hoping rookie Matt Manning could push through the sixth inning in his Comerica Park debut.

But Paul Goldschmidt led off the inning with a single and Hinch, looking four batters ahead in the Cardinals lineup, got lefty Gregory Soto up and warming in the bullpen. Huh? Soto, one of the Tigers’ three late-inning bullpen options, up in the sixth inning?

“What I’ve really learned about managing is the game can be critical at any point,” Hinch said.

Sure enough, with two outs, Manning walked Yadier Molina, putting the tying runs on base, and Hinch had Soto ready for left-handed hitting Matt Carpenter. Soto struck out Carpenter and then stayed in for a clean seventh inning, as well.

And, bonus, he had both Jose Cisnero and Michael Fulmer fresh to finish the game, a 6-2 Tigers victory.

“That’s why I don’t assign innings to guys and I don’t set rigid roles,” Hinch said. “When Carpenter is coming up, he’s the guy who can get them back in the game. I want to squash it, or at least put a decision in their dugout as to whether they give Carpenter that at-bat or go to a right-handed pinch-hitter.

“And if they do that, we know Soto can control that at-bat, too. For us, it was a powerful position to be in.”

Since early May, when Hinch put the power trio of Soto, Fulmer and Cisnero together at the back end of his bullpen, the Tigers have blown just three leads after the seventh inning. The trio since May 13 has posted a 1.33 ERA with 46 strikeouts in 40.2 innings.

Cisnero has an 0.50 ERA since May 13. Soto has allowed one run in his last 14 innings with 17 strikeouts. Fulmer, since going to the bullpen in early May has six saves and a 22-4 strikeout to walk rate in 17.1 innings.

“I feel really good about it,” Hinch said of the three late-inning weapons. “I’m going to them earlier and earlier and that’s allowed me to slide other guys into different roles, soft roles, and I can mix and match as we go through the middle part of the game.

“I do feel like I have a lot of weapons with those three at the back end, and I can arrange them in any order. I don’t care what order it lines up. When those three pitch in a game, it means we have the lead. And that’s a good feeling.”

A feeling precious few Tigers managers have enjoyed in recent years (decades?).

Astros at Tigers

► First pitch: 7:10 p.m. Friday, Comerica Park, Detroit

► TV/radio: BSD/97.1 FM

Scouting report

► LHP Framber Valdez (4-0, 1.67), Astros: This will be his sixth start since coming back from a finger injury, and the last four have been really good. Four straight wins, four straight quality starts. Opponents are hitting .193 against him. He throws a nasty curveball and changeup off a 92-93 mph sinker. Nobody is hitting curve this year (.091 with a 45% whiff rate).

► RHP Wily Peralta (0-1, 7.11), Tigers: He made his first start since 2017 in Anaheim and threw 87 pitches over five innings. Home run balls in a four-run third inning (Shohei Ohtani and Jared Walsh) ruined his night. But he threw strikes, sticking to his four-seam fastball (94 mph) and slider (82) and changeup mix.

