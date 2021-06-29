Tigers, Indians postponed; will play doubleheader on Wednesday

Cleveland — After an hour and 37-minute wait, the Tigers-Indians game Tuesday night was postponed because of a steady rain that started at about 7 p.m. and didn't relent.

The teams will play a traditional doubleheader Wednesday, two seven-inning games beginning at 4:10 p.m.

