Tigers prospects Spencer Torkelson, Riley Greene earn spots in Futures Game

The Detroit News

Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene are not only the Detroit Tigers' two top prospects, they're proving to be two of the best in the game.

The latest proof: Torkelson and Greene landed spots on the American League team for the Futures Game on July 11, which is part of All-Star festivities at Coors Field in Denver.

Torkelson, a first baseman/third baseman ranked No. 3 overall by MLB Pipeline and No. 5 by Baseball America, is hitting a combined .290 with eight home runs, 37 RBIs and a .949 OPS between Single-A West Michigan and Double-A Erie — his first full professional season since the Tigers selected him No. 1 overall in the 2020 MLB draft.

After a sluggish spring and a slow start at West Michigan, the 21-year-old Torkelson caught fire in June (.439 average) to earn a promotion to Erie.

In breaking down the Futures Games AL roster, Baseball America's Josh Norris writes "Torkelson has the power to be the star of this game and one of the centers of the Tigers’ rebuild. Look for long home runs in BP and the possibility of more fireworks during the game."

Greene has spent the season at Erie as a 20-year-old, hitting .284 (.859 OPS) with eight home runs, 28 RBIs while playing strong defense in center field. Greene is ranked the No. 9 overall prospect in baseball after a big jump in Baseball America's top 100 this month, and No. 15 overall by MLB Pipeline.

"Greene is a gifted hitter with hittability and power," Norris writes, "and would be perfectly equipped to set the table for the big boppers in the middle of the American League lineup."