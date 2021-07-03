Tigers notes: It's DH-only for Cabrera through All-Star break; Fulmer diagnosis confirmed

Detroit – Miguel Cabrera made his seventh straight start as the Tigers’ designated hitter Saturday. He hasn’t played first base since June 22. And you know how manager AJ Hinch knows he’s doing right by the future Hall of Famer?

Cabrera isn’t pushing back against it.

“That probably tells me all I need to know,” Hinch said. “Obviously, he wants to be out there but he recognizes we need to be smart about these next 10 games.”

Cabrera is still getting treatment on his right calf, which took him out of the lineup for a couple of games.

“We’ve gone back to DH-only with him for the time being,” Hinch said. “We’re really just being super cautious with him. He still feels OK but every now and then I can see him favor it a little bit. Not enough to take him out of the lineup, but enough where I just want him to have his at-bats.”

Cabrera, who hit .329 in June, was 6 for 12 in Cleveland earlier in the week and scored five runs. That, too, led to a more cautious approach in terms of keeping him off the field defensively.

“Yeah, it was a good thing (that he was on base so much) but it gave me a little pause,” Hinch said. “We’re just being careful with him. We’ll probably not play him on the day game tomorrow or the day game in Texas. We’re trying to get him to the All-Star break.

“He’s in a good place right now mentally. But physically, we’re doing the best we can with him.”

Fulmer diagnosis confirmed

Tigers right-hander Michael Fulmer is on his way to Lakeland after consulting with specialist Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas Friday.

Meister confirmed the diagnosis of the Tigers’ medical team — he’s dealing with a muscular issue in his neck.

“We aren’t expecting him to be back before the All-Star break,” Hinch said. “But hopefully it won’t be too long after.”

Fulmer, who had emerged as one of the Tigers’ late-inning options, had only made two appearances since June 20.

Around the horn

… Outfielder Victor Reyes (intercostal muscle) has resumed his rehab stint in Lakeland. He missed a couple of days after jamming his shoulder making a slide. Lefty Derek Holland (shoulder) threw a live bullpen in Lakeland Friday. Because of severe weather, Hinch said both players could be transferred to Triple-A Toledo to continue their rehab assignments.

