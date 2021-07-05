Tigers third-base coach Chip Hale accepts head-coaching job at NCAA power Arizona

Arlington, Texas — To lose one assistant coach to the college ranks in one season is rare. To lose two, well, that speaks to the quality of staff manager AJ Hinch has put together in his first season with the Tigers.

Third-base coach Chip Hale has accepted the head coaching job at his alma mater, the University of Arizona, the university confirmed. He will replace Jay Johnson, who had won 30 or more games the last five seasons before taking the head-coaching job at LSU.

Earlier this season, assistant hitting coach Jose Cruz, Jr., returned to his alma mater, as well, taking the head-coaching job at Rice University.

In a statement released through the university, Hale said, “I am very honored and excited to be the new head baseball coach at the University of Arizona. We will work tirelessly to build on the success that has been established here and continue to coach and develop our Wildcats to be champions on the field and in the classroom.

"With the help and support of the University of Arizona and the Wildcat family, we plan on making many trips to Omaha!”

Hale, 56, played at Arizona from 1984-1987 and was on the Wildcats' NCAA championship team in 1986. He maintained strong ties with the program throughout his playing career, which included parts of seven big-league seasons, and into his coaching career. He coached in the Arizona Diamondbacks system in 2007 and 2008 and managed the club in 2015 and 2016.

Hale was also the bench coach on the Washington Nationals World Series-winning team in 2019.

He had a two-hour interview (presumably over Zoom) with Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke on Sunday and informed the Tigers he’d accepted the job on Monday.

It is unclear when Hale will leave the Tigers, or how the club will adjust the staff. Besides coaching third base, Hale worked with infielders, along with first base coach Ramon Santiago, and base runners.

Hinch is expected to address the media later this afternoon.

