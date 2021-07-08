TIGERS

Defense costs Tigers in 5-3 loss to Twins

Chris McCosky
The Detroit News
Minneapolis — Two missed plays defensively and one big missed offensive opportunity were at the heart of the Tigers' 5-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins Thursday night.

A loss that blunted a strong outing by rookie left-hander Tarik Skubal.

The Twins came into the game leading baseball with 42 home runs off left-handed pitching. And Skubal’s 17 homers allowed ranked third in the American League. Some fireworks were predictable.

Tigers' Zack Short looks on as Jeimer Candelario throws the ball to first base to get out Twins' Miguel Sano in the second inning.

Catcher Ryan Jeffers ended a string of 13 straight outs by Skubal with a solo homer in the fifth.  Then Miguel Sano blasted a solo home run leading off the seventh that tied the game 3-3.

Skubal, who was at 90 pitches with no outs in the seventh, gave up a single to Max Kepler but got Gilberto Celestino to hit a chopper to shortstop Zack Short. Short flipped to Willi Castro at second.

Castro, in his haste to throw to first and complete a double-play, took his foot off the bag at second before he had the ball. Both runners were safe, both ended up scoring – one on a wild pitch by Jose Cisnero and the other on a sacrifice fly.

Those runs, unearned, were the margin of victory for Minnesota. 

A failed double-play opportunity cost the Tigers and Skubal a run in the sixth inning, too. Up 3-1, Jorge Polanco dropped a bunt for a hit and Skubal walked Josh Donaldson with one out. 

Skubal got Nelson Cruz to bounce one to Jeimer Candelario at third; a potential inning-ending double-play. But instead of tagging the bag at third and throwing across the diamond, Candelario threw to second and Castro's relay to first was late.

BOX SCORE: Twins 5, Tigers 3

Left-handed hitting Trevor Larnach followed with an RBI single to left to make it a 3-2 game.

Eric Haase put the Tigers up 2-0 in the fourth with his 13th home run of the season, a two-run shot. Haase got a wheelhouse fastball (91 mph) from Twins starter J.A. Happ and hooked it inside the foul pole in left field – a 408-foot drive.

They missed a chance to blow it open in the top of the sixth.

Three straight singles that fell in front of Twins outfielders – by Jonathan Schoop, Haase and Miguel Cabrera – set the table. After Candelario was called out on a borderline pitch, Happ walked Short, whom he struck out twice previously, to force in a run.

Still only one out, Happ got Castro to hit into a double-play.

The Tigers didn't put another run on base after the sixth. 

