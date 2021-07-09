Jim Leyland, Mickey Lolich, other Detroit sports stars to headline Tigers' summer bash July 17

Detroit — The Tigers are 100% open for business, and they're ready to throw a party.

The Tigers will host what they're calling "Detroit's Biggest Summer Baseball Bash" on Saturday, July 17, with appearances by several franchise luminaries, including Jim Leyland, Mickey Lolich, Lance Parrish and more.

The first 10,000 ticketed fans through the gates will receive a "Detroit Roots" T-shirt, and there will appearances by members of the Lions, Red Wings and Pistons, too.

Tickets for the 6:10 p.m. game against the Minnesota Twins start at $5, and are available at tigers.com/bash with the coupon code SUMMER. There's a 10-ticket limit.

“We couldn’t be happier to start the second half of our season off with an event that brings together so many parts of the game-day experience that Tigers fans have loved for generations,” said Ellen Hill Zeringue, Tigers vice president for marketing, said in a statement. “Whether it’s the gate giveaway, autographs from over a dozen Tigers alumni or seeing athletes and coaches from our other great local sports teams, we can’t wait to play host for Detroit’s Biggest Summer Baseball Bash on July 17.”

Among the Tigers luminaries scheduled to be in attendance, representing the franchise's previous four World Series appearances: Leyland, Lolich, Parrish, Tom Matchick, Jon Warden, Steve Kemp, Juan Berenguer, Howard Johnson, Dan Petry, Dave Rozema, Craig Monroe, Phil Coke and Andy Dirks.

Several will participate in a Q&A with local radio personality Dan Leach.

Gates will open an hour earlier, at 3:30 p.m.

Hundreds of frontline and essential works also will be honored in a pregame ceremony.

The Tigers are hosting the event officially as a kick off for the second half of the 2021 season, but it's also a pseudo Opening Day party, given the 2020 Opening Day had no fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the 2021 Opening Day attendance was strictly limited.

