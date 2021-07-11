Tigers take right-hander Jackson Jobe with No. 3 pick in MLB Draft

After a seismic shift at the draft board’s top, the Tigers added another potential prize Sunday evening when they grabbed Oklahoma prep right-hander Jackson Jobe with the third overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft.

It was a stunning move, and something of a body-blow to Tigers fans who were sure Detroit would opt for their presumed longtime favorite, California prep shortstop Marcelo Mayer, who was bypassed by the Pirates when Pittsburgh took Louisville catcher Henry Davis with the draft’s first turn.

Jobe beat out not only Mayer, an improbable shift in the eyes of those who had been studying the Tigers’ options, but Jobe toppled another prep superstar, shortstop Brady House, of Winder, Georgia. He had been considered along with Jobe to be a Tigers favorite if Mayer in fact became Pittsburgh’s selection at one-overall.

The Rangers, as anticipated, opted for Vanderbilt right-handed ace Jack Leiter with the No. 2 selection. The Red Sox gobbled up Mayer with the draft’s fourth overall choice.

Jobe, 18, is 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, and pitched for the elite Heritage Hall Academy in Oklahoma City. His 2021 numbers were astounding: 10 games, 51⅔ innings, 15 hits, one earned run, 122 strikeouts, five walks.

“I’ve been around baseball a long time, coaching high school baseball for the past 10 years, and coaching college baseball before that, and he by far is the best high school pitcher I’ve ever seen,” said Jordan Semore, Heritage Hall’s head coach.

“The gift he has is how easy it is for him to throw baseballs as hard as he does. His arm looks so smooth, and then the ball jumps out. I’ve never seen a pitcher his age throw the ball the way he does.”

The Tigers had conflicting philosophies at work as they sized up 2021’s best amateur talents. When they backed away from any shot at Mayer, it left them to consider, principally, Jobe, as well as House. Also among their top six contenders: prep shortstop Jordan Lawlar of Dallas Jesuit, and Leiter’s Vanderbilt pitching mate, Kumar Rocker.

The risk associated with drafting high school pitchers is considered by some clubs to be all but a disqualifier as first-round choices are mulled. The Tigers and their analytics team were versed in draft history, some of which has bruised the Tigers in past years.

But their appraisal of Jobe was that here loomed an extraordinary exception to the anxiety prep pitchers typically bring. His body frame, stunningly polished mechanics, and overall prowess suggested to Tigers scouts that here was a thoroughbred arm they could bring to Detroit as early as 2023.

“His fastball is upper 90s, but his slider is one of the better pitches I’ve seen — and not just at the high-school level, but college,” Semore said. “His spin-rate is 3,100, 3,200 rpms — that’s top-percentage even among major-league pitchers.

“And the best part is he can throw a strike with any pitch.”

Jobe has said yes to a University of Mississippi scholarship, but will be signing with the Tigers — assurance all parties got ahead of Sunday night’s decision.

More: Tigers draft watch: Why Jackson Jobe could be an option for Detroit at No. 3

A scouting report from MLB.com offers insight into exceptional skill and athleticism owned by a nephew of former PGA Tour golfer Brandt Jobe:

“He has one of the quickets arms and the best slider in the draft, and his other pitches have improved this spring,” MLB.com writes. “Jobe showcases a wipeout slider that sits in the low 80s, with elite spin-rates above 3,000 rpm, depth, and the ability to locate it where he wants.

“He has upgraded his low-80s change-up with tumble and will use it against lefties and righties — some evaluators say it’s almost as good as his slider — and he can give hitters another look with an upper-70s curveball with nice shape.

“Jobe repeats his easy delivery and provides plenty of strikes, and his athleticism and efficiency should allow him to remain in the rotation for the long term.”

That, of course, is how the Tigers see Jobe. And with enough clarity to have overridden conventional doubts — and Sunday night options — and to have made him the 2021 draft’s third overall pick.

Lynn Henning is a freelance writer and former Detroit News sports reporter.

MLB Draft

► When: 1 p.m. Monday (Rounds 2-10), noon Tuesday (Rounds 11-20)

► How to watch: Stream at MLB.com

► Tigers picks: The Tigers own one pick in each round, with their first pick Monday at No. 39 overall.