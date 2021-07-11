Tigers prospects Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson outshine teammates in MLB Futures Game

The American League Futures mustered five hits in Sunday's 8-3 Futures Game loss to the National League Futures at Coors Field in Denver.

Three of those hits, though, came from the top of the Detroit Tigers' prospect pipeline.

Riley Greene went 2-for-3 with a run scored and a highlight-reel catch in left field and Spencer Torkelson went 1-for-2 with a run scored and a walk, while hitting from the seventh and eighth spots in the AL's order, respectively.

Torkelson is Detroit's No. 1-ranked prospect and Greene No. 2, according to MLB.com's prospect rankings.

It was the first Futures Game appearance for both Greene, drafted No. 5 in 2019, and Torkelson, drafted No. 1 in 2020, after the annual event was canceled in 2020, in addition to all minor-league baseball.

Greene went up the middle for a single in his first at-bat but was left on-base after Torkelson hit into a fielder's choice to end the second inning. Torkelson later made up for it by advancing Greene to second in the seventh inning with a single to left; Jeter Downs (Boston) brought both men home with a double down the left-field line.

Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer.