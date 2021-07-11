Tigers add Texas right-hander Ty Madden with pick No. 32 of MLB Draft

The Tigers doubled up on right-handed pitching Sunday night, grabbing University of Texas ace Ty Madden with the 32nd-overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, after they had tabbed Oklahoma prep Jackson Jobe with the No. 3overall choice.

Madden, 21, is a 6-foot-3, 215-pound starter who was Big 12 Pitcher of the Year. The Tigers got him surprisingly late, given that Madden was slated to go as high as the first 10 on Sunday, and certainly within the first round.

Detroit’s pick at 32 was a Competitive Balance selection, a bonus pick awarded to six teams deemed by MLB as worthy of an extra turn, due to market size and recent won-loss records.

Madden is viewed as having a mid-90s fastball, a plus slider, and durability that makes him a longer-innings candidate as the Tigers assemble future rotations.

For subscibers: Wojo: Tigers take a flyer for the future, just like every team in town

Madden pitched in 18 games for the Longhorns and had a 2.45 ERA and 1.01 WHIP. He worked 113-2/3 innings, allowing but 75 hits, while striking out 137 and walking 44.

The Tigers have the 39th overall pick when Monday’s second round of the 2021 draft begins at 1 p.m.

Lynn Henning is a freelance writer and former Detroit News sports reporter.

MLB Draft

► When: 1 p.m. Monday (Rounds 2-10), noon Tuesday (Rounds 11-20)

► How to watch: Stream at MLB.com

► Tigers picks: The Tigers own one pick in each round, with their first pick Monday at No. 39 overall.