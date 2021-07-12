Tigers draft day reaction: Detroit gets 'huge pitching boost' with Jackson Jobe, Ty Madden

The Detroit News

The Detroit Tigers are seeing their farm system pay dividends on the mound this season, with the first full seasons of former No. 1 overall pick Casey Mize and Tarik Skubal, and the arrival of another former first-round pick, Matt Manning.

The Tigers potentially added to the arms race on the first day of the MLB Draft on Sunday, selecting Oklahoma City prep right-hander Jackson Jobe at No. 3, and Texas ace Ty Madden in the competitive-balance round (No. 32 overall).

It was an unexpected haul for the Tigers, with Madden projected to be taken in the first half of the first round of the draft.

"Despite picking No. 3 and No. 32, Detroit landed two of the top four pitchers in the class," Baseball America's J.J. Cooper writes, "and was the only team that managed to land not one, but multiple top-12 talents."

Cooper writes the Longhorns right-hander possibly slid because of possible questions about Madden's "fastball metrics," creating "quite a first day of the draft for the Tigers," who "added a college pitcher with a very long track record of success in the competitive balance round."

Jim Callis at MLB.com agreed, calling Madden "a no-doubt starter for me."

"The Tigers’ system got a huge pitching boost on Sunday, first nabbing high school righty Jackson Jobe at No. 3, and now Madden," he writes. "We had Madden rated as the third-best college pitcher in the Draft, and No. 9 overall, and it was a surprise to see him drop this far. With a mid-90s fastball, a power slider and an effective changeup, he has a quality three-pitch mix."

Jobe, of course, was the headliner for the Tigers, and perhaps a surprise to those who expected Detroit to pounce on prep shortstop Marcelo Mayer after the Pittsburgh Pirates made Louisville catcher Henry Davis the No. 1 overall pick.

But, Jobe comes with plenty of hype — and potential — too. ESPN's Kiley McDaniel and David Schoefield, when asked to identify the "most likely" Cy Young Award winners in the first round, each tapped Jobe as a favorite.

"Well, some were calling Jobe the best high school pitching prospect in years," Schoenfield writes, "so even though high school pitchers are a risky group, he's the Cy Young pick."