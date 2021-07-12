MLB Draft, Day 2: Tigers get their shortstop, Izaac Pacheco, prep star from Texas

The Detroit News

Detroit — Day 1 brought the drama.

So what's in store for Day 2 of the Major League Baseball Draft?

The Tigers, who took high-school right-hander Jackson Jobe with the No. 3 overall pick Sunday night, will be working early and often on Monday, starting with the No. 39 overall pick.

Monday will feature the second through 10th rounds, and Tuesday the 11th through 20th.

