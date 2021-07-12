Tigers find a shortstop in Round 2, take Texas high-schooler Izaac Pacheco

After jumping on pitchers with their first two picks Sunday, the Tigers, as expected, opted for a bat and some potential infield help Monday when they tabbed Izaac Pacheco, 18, a shortstop and 6-foot-4 left-handed hitter from Friendswood (Texas) High School, in the second round of the Major League Draft.

Pacheco is considered to have heavy power potential, although his 225-pound frame, which is expected to add more bulk, makes him more likely a corner infield possibility.

He was committed to Texas A&M but now likely will join a Tigers farm crop aching for left-handed infield muscle.

Pacheco batted .543 in 34 games for Friendswood, with six home runs, as well as 33 walks and eight strikeouts in 127 plate appearances.

The Tigers next pick in Monday’s third round and have the 74th overall selection.

Ten rounds of the MLB Draft were to be completed Monday. The remaining 10 rounds will wrap up Tuesday.

Lynn Henning is a freelance writer and former Detroit News sports reporter.