Tigers tap into Alabama well again, select RHP Dylan Smith in Round 3

The Tigers returned Monday to their pitching-heavy ways when they made Dylan Smith, a 6-foot-2 right-handed starter, their third-round choice (74th overall) in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Smith had a 3.84 ERA in 16 starts for Alabama, with 113 strikeouts and 14 walks in 98.1 innings.

He has a fastball that runs in the mid-90s, as well as a full three-pitch secondary package.

Smith’s selection made it three pitchers in four early turns for the Tigers in the 2021 draft.

Detroit earlier Monday grabbed Izaac Pacheco, a 6-foot-4, left-handed infielder from Friendswood (Texas) High, near the Texas gulf. Pacheco played shortstop for Friendwood but is expected to move to a corner infield spot because of his size that is matched by some heavy overall athleticism, which includes a high-caliber right arm.

The Tigers on Sunday took pitchers with their first two turns, getting Jackson Jobe of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, as well as University of Texas right-hander Ty Madden.

Smith, whose hometown is Stafford, Texas, joins Tigers starter Spencer Turnbull as an early round Alabama draft alum. The Tigers took Turnbull in the second round of the 2014 draft.

Smith was ranked as Baseball America’s 56th-best talent in the 2021 crop of prep and college amateurs.

Lynn Henning is a freelance writer and former Detroit News sports reporter.