Twins pick Michigan lefty Steve Hajjar, Big Ten leader in K's this season

Michigan left-hander Steve Hajjar was a second-round pick of the Minnesota Twins, selected No. 61 overall in the Major League Baseball Draft on Monday afternoon.

Hajjar, a 6-5 left-hander, was a All-Big Ten Conference first-team selection as a red-shirt sophomore this past season, leading the Big Ten in strikeouts (110). He was 4-2 with a 3.09 ERA in 14 starts.

He was the first player from a Michigan college taken in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Hajjar was a 21st-round pick by the Brewers in the 2018 MLB Draft coming out of high school, when he was 2018 Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Massachusetts.

