UM's Benjamin Sems, WMU's Blake Dunn lead local selections on Day 3 of MLB Draft

Michigan fifth-year senior shortstop Benjamin Sems was picked in the 15th round, No. 440 overall, Tuesday by the Colorado Rockies on the third and final day of the MLB Draft.

Sems was an All-Big Ten second-team player this past spring, starting all 46 games and hitting .314 with 15 extra-base hits and 30 RBIs for the Wolverines. He was named College Baseball Foundation’s National Shortstop of the Week following a series with Ohio State in early April.

Sems was a transfer from Kansas where he was an All-Big 12 second-team selection in 2019.

Saugatuck native Blake Dunn was also selected in the 15th round, No. 450 overall, by the Cincinnati Reds.

Dunn, an outfielder, recently completed his junior year at Western Michigan where he hit .305 with four homers and 14 RBIs.

Jenison native Ian Leatherman was picked in the 16th round, No. 491 overall, by the Tampa Bay Rays.

Leatherman, a right-handed pitcher, was 3-2 this past spring for Central Michigan with a 4.00 ERA.

Michigan State pitcher Mason Erla was picked by the Los Angeles Angels in the 17th round, No. 501 overall, after going 5-6 with a 3.50 ERA and striking out 80 in 79⅔ innings.

Erla became just the fifth pitcher in program history to strike out 200 or more batters in his career in a win over Penn State in April.

Michigan senior right-handed pitcher Blake Beers was a 19th-round selection, No. 578 overall, by the Oakland A’s.

Beers started five games and made 13 appearances this past spring, striking out 21 in 25⅔ innings of work and getting clocked at 97 mph.

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s shortstop Alex Mooney did not get picked in the 20 rounds after being ranked No. 64 by MLB.com. He was projected to be picked as high as No. 25 overall by the A’s in one mock draft last month by ESPN.

Mooney will play college baseball next year at Duke after being named Mr. Baseball by the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association in late June.

