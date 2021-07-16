Tigers-Twins doubleheader postponed; split twinbill set for Saturday

Detroit — The rains were never going to relent Friday, so the Twins and Tigers will try again to play two on Saturday.

The teams will try to play two seven-inning games Saturday at 1:10 p.m. and 6:10 p.m. The first is the makeup of the regularly scheduled game for Friday and the second is the scheduled Saturday game.

The makeup of Game 1 from Friday, which was the makeup from the rainout on May 9, is now pushed to 2:10 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 30. That will be a nine-inning game.

On deck: Twins

► Series: Three games at Comerica Park, Detroit

► First pitch: Saturday (2) — 1:10 p.m., 6:10 p.m.; Sunday — 1:10 p.m.

► TV/radio: All games on BSD/97.1.

► Probables: Saturday — Game 1: RHP Kenta Maeda (4-3, 4.66) vs. RHP Jose Urena (2-8, 6.43); Game 2: RHP Bailey Ober (1-1, 5.45) vs. TBA; Sunday — LHP J.A. Happ (5-4, 5.90) vs. RHP Wily Peralta (2-1, 2.14)

GAME 1

► Maeda, Twins: The crafty veteran had the Tigers hitters in lockdown at Target Field last week, allowing just two hits over five innings with seven strikeouts. His slider-splitter combination was, again, lethal. This season, hitters are swinging and missing 32% of the time on both pitches.

► Urena, Tigers: Maybe the 10-day break between starts will be the tonic. Over his last five starts opponents are hitting .369 with a 1.256 OPS and slugging .786 against him. The Tigers need him to remedy that pronto. He hasn’t completed five innings in those starts. His velocity has been down, but more problematic has been his lack of command.