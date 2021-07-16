Friday's MLB: Nats' Starlin Castro placed on administrative leave

Associated Press

Washington — Washington Nationals infielder Starlin Castro was placed on administrative leave Friday by Major League Baseball under its domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

The leave was imposed under the policy adopted by MLB and the players’ union in 2015 and can be the initial step leading to a longer suspension. The administrative leave — during which a player is paid but cannot play for up to seven days — has been extended for players under the policy in the past while MLB investigates an allegation.

Nationals manager Dave Martinez said he learned of the situation Thursday night.

“What I can tell you about myself and this organization, as you know, we do not tolerate any kind of domestic abuse," Martinez said. “Speaking for myself, I think it’s awful.”

Washington faces San Diego this weekend in the first series out of the All-Star break.

Castro was placed on the restricted list June 16 due to what Martinez at the time said were “family matters.” The 31-year-old infielder was reinstated two days later and pinch-hit in a game that night against the New York Mets.

“This is a totally different situation,” Martinez said. "If I would have known about this a month ago, we would have had a different conversation. I can tell you that.”

Castro is hitting .283 with three home runs and 38 RBIs in 87 games so far this season. He is in his second season with the Nationals after stints with the Cubs, Yankees and Marlins.

The Nationals reinstated infielder Jordy Mercer from the 10-day injured list and he was in the lineup at third base against the Padres.

“Obviously, this is disturbing news, but we can’t let this deter what we’re trying to do and what we’re trying to accomplish, and that’s to win another championship," said Martinez, who spoke to the team about Castro before the game. "We need to stay positive."

Also Friday, the Nationals agreed to terms on a major league contract with catcher René Rivera. Rivera, 37, hit .236 with two homers and nine RBIs in 21 games with the Cleveland Indians this season.

Washington catchers Yan Gomes (oblique strain) and Alex Avila (bilateral calf strain) are on the 10-day injured list.

Talks between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Canadian government have accelerated significantly and an exemption on border restrictions that would allow them to play in Canada starting July 30 may be possible, an official familiar with the talks told The Associated Press on Friday.

The Blue Jays asked the federal government to allow them to play at home at Rogers Centre starting July 30 and wanted a response by Friday.

A government official confirmed that talks have advanced in the last day. The official spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly. The Blue Jays were expecting to get an answer on Friday.

The Blue Jays played home games during the shortened 2020 season in Buffalo, New York, and started this season in Dunedin, Florida, before moving to Buffalo. The Canadian government didn’t allow the team to play in Toronto because of the risk of spreading COVID-19, citing frequent travel required in the U.S. during a baseball season.

The U.S.-Canada border remains closed to nonessential travel, though Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this week those restrictions could come off in mid-August.

Major League Baseball requires an exemption for nonvaccinated players and team staff to play games in Canada. As of this month, fully vaccinated players who have valid work permits are no longer required to complete a 14-day quarantine upon entry into Canada, but some teams have players that are not vaccinated. A quarantine exemption and protocols around that need to be approved.

Talks between the Blue Jays and federal government accelerated over the last day.

The team described Friday as a breaking point, noting the club has a long homestand starting July 30 that represents over 25% of the remaining games at a crucial juncture competitively. The Blue Jays are tied for third in the AL East standings.

They require lead time in order to move what they need from Buffalo and to prepare for Toronto operations, including ticket sales, although they already have begun preparations at Rogers Centre, according to two team officials who spoke the AP on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

Toronto last played at 49,000-capacity Rogers Centre on Sept. 29, 2019, an 8-3 win over Tampa Bay.

Blue Jays ace Hyun-Jin Ryu signed with the team before the 2020 season and has yet to pitch a game in Toronto.

The club noted in a news release this week that MLB has high vaccination rates, with more than 85% of players and personnel fully vaccinated. The club said vaccinated players and staff on the home and visiting teams will have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, with no quarantine requirement, and that fully vaccinated individuals will undergo weekly testing.

The team said unvaccinated and partially vaccinated individuals on the home and visiting teams will adhere to a modified quarantine for their first 14 days in Canada. They will be permitted to leave their residence only to participate in baseball activities at Rogers Centre.

► Red Sox-Yanks to play Friday; Judge among positive tests

The Red Sox and Yankees will play Friday night after a game scheduled for Thursday was postponed due to an outbreak in New York's clubhouse that will sideline six players, including All-Star slugger Aaron Judge.

Judge, third baseman Gio Urshela and catcher Kyle Higashioka were added to the COVID-19 injured list Friday, joining pitchers Jonathan Loaisiga, Nestor Cortes Jr. and Wandy Peralta. Loaisiga went on the IL last weekend when New York was in Houston, and Cortes and Peralta were added Thursday.

Additionally, first baseman Luke Voit was added to the injured list Friday with a bone bruise in his left knee.

New York promoted four players from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre: first baseman Chris Gittens, infielder Hoy Park, outfielder Greg Allen and catcher Rob Brantly. Outfielder Trey Amburgey was called up Thursday, when left-hander Zack Britton was also activated from the 10-day injured list.

“We’re really excited to go take the field tonight and have an opportunity to go up against the first-place team in our division,” manager Aaron Boone said. “And we expect to go play well.”

At least one of Judge, Urshela and Higashioka was not vaccinated, the Yankees said. Boone said he expects each of the players who tested positive to be out at least 10 days from the time of their positive test. Some of the players are experiencing mild symptoms, but Boone said none has gotten seriously ill.

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole compared the news to being struck by “an invisible, microscopic truck."

Players had another round of rapid testing Friday that revealed no other positives.

New York, fourth in the AL East at a disappointing 46-43, was among the first MLB teams to reach the 85% vaccination threshold that triggers a lessening of coronavirus protocols such as dropping mask use in dugouts and bullpens.

Judge started for the AL team in this week's All-Star game, sparking concern about a potential spread at the midsummer classic. MLB was conducting contact tracing under its protocols, and no other postponements were announced around the league, with every team set to play Friday night before rain in Detroit washed out a Twins-Tigers doubleheader.

“I hate to see this,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “I hate to see it, but hopefully it's only one team. I don't know if that's going to be the case.”