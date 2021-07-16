Tigers demote Willi Castro, DFA Mazara; Derek Hill and Isaac Paredes back up

Detroit — With the worst defensive rating in baseball, the Tigers weren’t going to stand pat over the All-Star break.

On Friday morning, the club announced second baseman Willi Castro, worth a minus-10 defensive runs saved at second base, was sent to Triple-A Toledo. In his place, the Tigers recalled infielder Isaac Paredes.

It is unclear if manager AJ Hinch plans to insert Paredes at second base on a more regular basis or reshuffle more of the infield. Presumably, Zack Short and Niko Goodrum will get most of the work at shortstop. But he could move Jonathan Schoop to second, Jeimer Candelario to first and play Paredes at third.

Hinch will address the media at 10:30.

In the outfield, the Tigers called up center fielder Derek Hill and designated veteran Nomar Mazara for assignment.

The move will strengthen the outfield defense, particularly when Hill is in center and flanked by Robbie Grossman and Akil Baddoo.

Mazara, signed to a one-year, $1.75 million deal to provide run production from the left side, produced just three home runs, 19 RBIs and a 64 wRC-plus (weighted runs created).

Also, the Tigers brought up lefty Miguel Del Pozo as the 27th man for the doubleheader.

