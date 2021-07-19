Tigers' Goodrum making return to Flint for water donations

A sore calf and injured finger has left Niko Goodrum off the baseball diamond in recent weeks, but some minor bumps and bruises won't be enough to stop him from honoring a new tradition.

The Detroit Tigers infielder on Tuesday will be at Asbury United Methodist Church in Flint at 10 a.m. to gift 275 cases of water to the city's residents, returning for the third time in four years for a day of donations.

This time, relief pitcher Ian Kroll will be alongside him. Goodrum led a donation of 1,400 cases to Flint residents in 2018 and delivered a truck of 3,000 cases from his Tigers teammates in 2019, but missed out on making a trip in 2020 due to the pandemic.

While Goodrum wasn't able to make it to Flint last year, he was able to start his own foundation. "doGOODthings", founded in June 2020, is partnering with United Way of Genesee County, the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan and the Detroit Tigers Foundation for the donation.