Tigers sign RHP Ty Madden, 32nd pick in this month's MLB Draft

Detroit — That's one down.

The Tigers on Monday announced they have signed right-handed pitcher Ty Madden, the 32nd overall pick in the Major League Baseball Draft earlier this month.

Slot value for that pick is $2,257,300; it's believed Madden signed for slightly more.

Madden was 7-5 with a 2.45 ERA as a red-shirt sophomore, striking out 137 while walking 44 in 113.2 innings. He led the Big 12 in strikeouts, innings and average against (.188). The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder finished his collegiate career with two appearances against eventual College World Series champion Mississippi State.

All total at Texas, he was 14-6 with a 2.59 ERA and 200 strikeouts in 181 innings.

He was ranked the No. 9 MLB Draft prospect by MLB Pipeline, but fell to the Tigers at 32, after the Tigers had taken right-hander Jackson Jobe (ranked seventh) with the No. 3 overall pick.

He called the Tigers the "perfect organization for me."

Madden is in Detroit and was set to speak to reporters during batting practice Monday.

