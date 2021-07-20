Tigers' Spencer Turnbull done for season, headed for Tommy John surgery

The Detroit News

Tigers right-hander Spencer Turnbull's season is over as the pitcher is slated for Tommy John surgery, manager AJ Hinch announced Tuesday.

Turnbull, who tossed a no-hitter against the Seattle Mariners on May 18, was 4-2 with a 2.28 ERA in nine starts this season. He was placed on the 60-day injured list July 7.

His last outing came June 2 against the Chicago White Sox. He allowed a run over four innings.

