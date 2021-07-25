Road blues: Riding high at home, Tigers fall flat in Kansas City

Kansas City, Mo. — The Tigers will not visit Kauffman Stadium again this season and after the way things went this weekend, they’re probably OK with that.

And we’re not talking about the oppressive heat.

The Royals hit three home runs in three innings off rookie left-hander Tarik Skubal Sunday and completed the three-game weekend sweep with a 6-1 win over the Tigers. It was the seventh road loss in the row for Detroit, who entered the series on a seven-game winning streak.

The home run ball has been Skubal’s nemesis this season. The three homers, which totaled 1,307 feet in combined distance, put his total at 22 for the season — fourth most in the American League. All three came off his four-seam fastball.

BOX SCORE: Royals 6, Tigers 1

Salvador Perez hit a 454-foot, three-run shot in the first inning, his 23rd of the year. Jorge Soler followed with a 425-footer, putting the Tigers in a 4-0 hole before an out was recorded.

Soler struck again with two out in the third inning, blasting a 428-footer.

Skubal, though, righted the ship after the first inning. He dispatched 15 of the last 16 hitters he faced through five innings.

The Tigers, meanwhile, didn't put up much resistance against a rookie pitcher they roughed up back in May (seven hits and four runs in 2.2 innings). Lefty Daniel Lynch on this day breezed through eight innings, allowing just five hits.

Jonathan Schoop did extend his career-long hitting streak to 15 games with a double in the ninth off reliever Ervin Santana. He scored on a single by Eric Haase.

The road doesn't get easier.

The Tigers, who are 10 games into a 17-game, 16-day stretch, move on to Minnesota and Target Field, where they were swept in four games before the All-Star break.

chris.mccosky@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @cmccosky