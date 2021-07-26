Tigers top draft pick Jackson Jobe cracks Baseball America's midseason top 100 prospects

The Detroit News

The Detroit Tigers can boast another top 100 prospect in their farm system.

Baseball America revealed its midseason top 100 on Monday, with the Tigers' first-round pick in this month's MLB Draft, Jackson Jobe, squeaking in at No. 96.

The Tigers selected Jobe, a right-handed pitcher from Heritage Hall High School in Oklahoma City, at No. 3 overall.

"Jobe’s fastball/slider combo piled up strikeouts and eye-popping spin rates last summer and this spring," Baseball America writes. "He joins a Tigers’ pitching group that has recently shown it can produce big league starters."

More: Tigers' top draft pick Jackson Jobe ready to get to work

First baseman/third baseman Spencer Torkelson and outfielder Riley Greene, the Tigers' top two prospects, remain top 10 material since Baseball America's last significant rankings update. Torkelson dropped one slot to No. 6, while Greene checks in right behind him at No. 7 — a three-spot jump from the June rankings.

Right-hander Matt Manning, who is 2-3 with a 5.79 ERA in six starts with the Tigers, is at No. 67, after appearing at No. 34 in the June update.

Marcelo Mayer, a shortstop from Chula Vista (California) Eastlake who seemed to be a possible target of the Tigers in the MLB Draft, debuted at No. 35 in Baseball America's rankings. He was selected at No. 4 overall by the Boston Red Sox.