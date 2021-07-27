Tigers come back to tie Twins in 9th inning, lose in 10th

Minneapolis – The Tigers looked dead in the water. Down 5-3 entering the top of the ninth inning and facing Twins lefty All-Star closer Taylor Rogers.

Rogers, though, lasted only five pitches. The fifth one sailed to the backstop and Rogers immediately looked at his left hand as if it went numb. He was immediately pulled from the game.

The Twins announced he had sprained his left middle finger.

Right-hander Alex Colome replaced him, inheriting a full count on Jeimer Candelario. Candelario singled and with one out, Robbie Grossman, pinch-hitting for Harold Castro, lofted a first-pitch cutter into the seats in right.

His 16th home run of the year tied the game 5-5. Not bad for a guy who was hitting .176 over his last 30 games.

Turned out to be the last gasp for the Tigers on this night.

They escaped sudden-death loss in the bottom of the ninth. Gregory Soto, who walked the bases loaded with two outs in a 26-pitch inning, struck out pinch-hitter Willians Astudillo to send the game to the 10th.

But after the Tigers failed to move the free runner in the top of the 10th, Soto was asked to get through the bottom of the 10th.

With Tuesday's starting pitcher Kenta Maeda on second base as the free runner, Soto walked No. 9 hitter Andrelton Simmons with two outs. On his 42 pitch of the game, Max Kepler lined the game-winning single to right-center.

The Twins 6-5 win is the eighth road loss in a row for the Tigers and their eighth loss in a row in Minnesota.

That’s the longest drought against the Twins since they lost eight straight at the old Metrodome from May 6, 2002, through Aug. 1, 2003. They are 1-13 at Target Field since Aug. 24, 2019.

Before the late drama, though, it looked like the Twins were having Bomba Squad flashbacks. The main Bomber, Nelson Cruz, is hitting bombs for Tampa now. The Twins hit two majestic, third-deck home runs to break a 2-2 tie and put the Tigers in a 5-2 hole in the sixth inning.

Tigers rookie Matt Manning had soldiered through five innings and took the mound in the sixth with a fresh start after Miguel Cabrera’s two-run home run in the top of the sixth tied the game.

The tie lasted two pitches. The second pitch from Manning to rookie Brent Rooker was a curveball that hung juicily over the heart of the plate. Rooker sent it 460 feet into the third deck in left.

Manning walked the next hitter and was done for the night.

Jose Cisnero, entering the game earlier than usual, was greeted rudely by Josh Donaldson.He blasted a slider 446 feet just to the left of the Delta Sky360 Suite in dead center. It was the first home run Cisnero has allowed since May 4.

Did we mention that the hot, muggy conditions turned Target Field into a launching pad?

Tigers catcher Eric Haase got one run back in the top of the seventh, hitting a 402-footer off reliever Tyler Duffey. Haase has 16 homers this season.

For the first five innings, though, Manning was impressive. Not so much with overpowering stuff, but with his resourcefulness. Tigers pitchers were beaten up on fastballs in Kansas City and the Twins are also dangerous fastball hitters.

Manning countered by throwing an array of cut fastballs (which were being read on Statcast as change-ups and sinkers) to set up his curveball, changeup, slider and a much smaller percentage of four-seamers.

Through five innings, he’d allowed two runs and four hits. Catcher Mitch Garver did most of the damage. He doubled in a run in the second inning, ripping a 92-mph fastball, and he doubled and scored in the fourth (off a change-up).

The 1-0 curveball to Rooker was by far the worst of the 74 pitches he threw.

The Tigers hitters, meanwhile, were scuffling against veteran Twins right-hander Michael Pineda, who has been a subject of trade rumors in recent days. With a handful of scouts watching closely, Pineda stymied the Tigers for five innings, allowing just three hits and dispatching 10 straight and went into the sixth with a 2-0 lead.

The Tigers put runners on base in the first two innings, but nothing came of it. Akil Baddoo led off the game with a double, and stayed right there as Jonathan Schoop, Cabrera and Jeimer Candelario struck out.

With two outs in the second. Willi Castro singled off the wall in right and then tried to go to third on an infield hit by Victor Reyes. First baseman Miguel Sano, after taking a throw from shortstop Andrelton Simmons, threw a strike to third base to nab Castro.

It was 34th out the Tigers have made on the bases this season, fourth most in baseball.

They didn’t put another runner aboard until Schoop singled with two outs in the sixth to extend his career-best hitting streak to 16 games. Cabrera followed, locking on to a 91-mph fastball and drove it into the overhang in right field.

It was career homer No. 495 for Cabrera.

