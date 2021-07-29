Cabrera's pursuit of history continues as Tigers win 10th straight home game

By Dana Wakiji

Special to The Detroit News

Before Thursday night's game, Jonathan Schoop said that he and Miguel Cabrera, who sat out Wednesday's 17-run offensive outburst in Minnesota, would deliver everything they would have done had they played Wednesday in Thursday night's game.

Apparently, Schoop was not joking.

Schoop provided the Tigers' first run in the first inning with an RBI single and scored two runs while Cabrera slammed two home runs — Nos. 496 and 497 — as the Tigers beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-2 at Comerica Park.

The Tigers have won 10 straight at home for the first time since winning 10 in a row from July 14-Aug. 15, 2013.

Baltimore's Cedric Mullins has been one of the most exciting players in baseball this season and showed why, leading off the game with a triple to right centerfield.

Tigers starter Casey Mize managed to get out of trouble as Trey Mancini's fielder's choice took him out and Ramón Urías grounded out to end the inning.

The Orioles have been good at deterring opponents' running game, but the first inning was not a fine example.

Akil Baddoo, who had worked a walk, was at first base when starter Alexander Wells threw over; but the throw sailed wildly into right field, allowing the speedy Baddoo to reach third easily.

Schoop singled to left to score Baddoo for a 1-0 Tigers lead.

Schoop advanced to third on Cabrera's base hit, the 2,937th of his career, and scored on Eric Haase's sacrifice fly.

Mize retired the Orioles on just five pitches in the third inning.

In the bottom of the third, Schoop doubled and scored on Haase's single, giving the Tigers a 3-0 lead.

Cabrera, on the same page as Schoop about creating offense, hit his 496th career home run and ninth of the season, off Wells in the fifth.

The sky darkened and while rain fell on parts of metro Detroit, it spared Comerica Park.

Derek Hill walked in the sixth inning and then decided to test the Orioles, whose catchers came into the game ranked first in caught stealing percentage at 40.4%. Unfortunately for Hill, those odds stayed on Baltimore's side as catcher Austin Wynns threw him out.

Ryan McKenna singled in the seventh, advanced to third on Maikel Franco's base hit and scored on Baddoo's throwing error to cut Detroit's lead to 4-1. Mize then got Wynns to ground into a force out to end the threat.

With two out in the bottom of the seventh, Cabrera hit his second home run of the game, 10th of the season and 497th of his career off reliever Adam Plutko.

It marked Cabrera's 43rd career multi-homer game and second this season. He also hit two on May 21 at Kansas City.

Of those 43 multi-homer games, 34 have come with the Tigers, which extends his franchise record.

“It’s wild, it’s amazing," Schoop said before the game when asked about the Miggy Milestones sign on top of the left-field wall. "He’s going to be a Hall of Famer for a reason. He’s one of the best hitters that I ever played with, that I’ve ever seen. Not only for me but for you guys, too. You see those numbers, it’s special. It’s really special. I’m lucky enough to play with one guy like that.”

Meanwhile, Mize was magnificent, finally released from the tether of limited innings, allowing just one unearned run on four hits while walking two and striking out two in seven innings.

It was Mize's longest outing since going six innings on June 26 against the Houston Astros.

Jose Cisnero, who replaced Mize, did not have his best control, walking three and allowing a run to score on a wild pitch.

Michael Fulmer pitched the ninth and struck out the side.