Long ball hurts Skubal again in Tigers' 4-3 loss to Royals

Detroit — The crowd at Comerica Park was on its feet. With the Tigers down 4-1 in the bottom of the eighth inning, Miguel Cabrera strode to the plate with the bases loaded.

Against reliever Dillon Tate, he drove a fastball high into the night air toward the 420-foot mark in center field. Cedric Mullins tracked it and caught it at the wall. A collective groan went out from the crowd of 18,861 and a collective sigh from the visitors dugout.

That close.

The Orioles survived, holding on for a 4-3 win and snapping the Tigers' 10-game home winning streak.

On a night the Tigers celebrated Negro League baseball with the annual passing of the bat ceremony, and Pistons Cade Cunningham, the first-overall pick in the NBA draft, threw out the first pitch, the festive crowd of 18,861 was ready for some fun.

For the first six innings, though, Orioles veteran right-hander Matt Harvey was like a human hush machine. He came in having pitched 12 straight scoreless innings over his two previous starts, and he blanked the Tigers through the first six.

Cabrera (two hits) and Jeimer Candelario, though, singled to start the seventh inning. After Eric Haase lined out to center, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde brought in lefty Paul Fry (Waterford Kettering) to face left-handed hitting Harold Castro, who had two of the six hits off Harvey.

Tigers skipper AJ Hinch countered by pinch-hitting right-handed hitting Zack Short. Short popped out to second and switch-hitter Willi Castro struck out. Short would come up in a critical spot in the eighth, too.

Derek Hill led off with a triple and scored on a ball that bounced just a few feet away from catcher Pedro Severino. Akil Baddoo followed with an infield single, then reliever Tanner Scott hit Jonathan Schoop and walked Robbie Grossman to load the bases for Cabrera.

After his sac fly made it 4-2, the Tigers had runners at first and third with two outs. Schoop ended up scoring on a wild pitch on ball four to Haase. Short came up with the tying run on third and hit a bullet straight to shortstop Ramon Urias.

That close.

Right-hander Cole Sulser allowed for no drama in the ninth, dispatching the Tigers in order.

The Cabrera countdown counter was busy again Friday.

He doubled in the fourth, just missing career home run No. 498. He hit it to the cutout in right-center, to the base of the wall. Mullins nearly made a spectacular catch running into the out of town scoreboard.

With 56 games left in the season, Cabrera, with 2,941 hits, is 59 short of 3,000.

Rough one for Tigers rookie lefty Tarik Skubal though.

He allowed only three hits through the first 16 hitters he faced Friday night. Good news-bad news. The three hits were all solo home runs. Two of them were struck by Severino.

It was the second straight start that Skubal was tagged for three home runs. The Royals got him three times in the first three innings. On Friday, Severino homered to leadoff the third and fifth innings. He hit a 93-mph two-seamer in the third and a 1-1 slider in the fifth.

Ryan Mountcastle hit a 3-2, 95-mph fastball into the right field seats in the fourth inning.

Skubal has allowed 25 home runs this season, second most in the Major Leagues. The Orioles hit eight balls off him with an exit velocity of 100 mph or more.

Notebook

…The Tigers sent two injured players to Triple-A Toledo to begin rehab assignments. Isaac Paredes (hip) was in the Mud Hens lineup Friday. Niko Goodrum (calf) will be there on Saturday. Daz Cameron (toe) is expected to join them early next week.

…The Tigers purchased the contract of left-hander Ian Krol from Toledo to take the roster spot of Daniel Norris, who was traded to Milwaukee. The Tigers still have two open spots on their 40-man roster.

Twitter@cmccosky