Tigers send reliever Daniel Norris to Brewers for prospect

Detroit — It wasn’t Jonathan Schoop. It wasn’t Jose Cisnero. Although those were the two Tigers most talked about in trade rumors, it was lefty Daniel Norris who ended up having a more robust market.

The Tigers, at about 1:30 p.m. Friday, sent Norris to the Milwaukee Brewers for right-handed pitching prospect Reese Olson.

Norris, who came in 2015 with Matthew Boyd in the David Price trade, had his time with the Tigers interrupted and setback time and again with injuries. His best stretch was in 2016, when he helped keep the club in the playoff race to the last day, posting a 4-2 record with a 3.38 in 13 starts.

Injuries, including a groin injury that ultimately required surgery, cost him most of 2017 and 2018. He’s bounced back, having success as a short-innings starter or longer-stint, piggyback reliever the last two seasons. In his last 10 games with the Tigers, he limited hitters to a .107/.194/.301 slash-line, with nine strikeouts in 8.1 innings.

In Olson, the Tigers are getting a 21-year-old right-handed starter who was presently pitching at High-A. Fangraphs reports say he has an above average slider and change-up which he throws off a low-to-mid 90s fastball.

A 13th-round pick in 2018, he’s 5-4 with a 4.30 ERA, with 79 strikeouts and 35 walks in 69 innings.

Although anything can happen before the 4 p.m. trade deadline, it is believed this will be the only move the Tigers make.

