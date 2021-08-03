Christopher Ilitch on Tigers seeking high-end talent: 'Undoubtedly this could happen this winter'

Hamtramck — What a morning it was.

Not only was ground ceremoniously broken on a $2.6 million renovation plan for historic Hamtramck Stadium, now appropriately named after Detroit Stars Negro League star Norman “Turkey” Stearnes, but president and CEO Christopher Ilitch gave the firmest indication to date that the Tigers are going to start adding top-shelf free agents as soon as this winter.

“Al (Avila, Tigers general manager) and his team are very focused on continuing to improve our team,” Ilitch said Tuesday, standing on the same infield grass where 18 Hall of Famers once played. “We see the long-term efforts put forth by his team and we see the emergence of a young core. And I think Al feels we need to continue to improve our ballclub in a high, impactful way.

“And I fully support that and will support that.”

Does that mean Tigers could be high-end shoppers on the free agent market this winter?

“Undoubtedly this could happen this winter,” Ilitch said. “Al has been the architect of our vision. He and his staff have done all the hard work and our fans have been incredibly patient through this process. And I think Al’s vision is very much aligned with my vision and the fans’ vision — which is we want not only a highly competitive team, but we want to be a playoff contender and we want to compete for championships and do it on a long-term, sustainable basis.

“I very much support the approach he and his team have taken — building a young core of talent and now having the desire to bring in high-impact players to fill that out. I’m very supportive of that.”

And there is no mystery about what aisle the Tigers might be shopping.

“We all know you have to be strong up the middle in order to have success,” Ilitch said. “So that’s not lost on anybody in our organization.”

Shortstop and second base are two of the biggest holes the Tigers will need to fill going forward. Shortstops expected to be on the market include Carlos Correa, Trevor Story, Corey Seager, Javier Baez, Marcus Semien and Andrelton Simmons.

“Al has done a wonderful job, he really has, and our manager AJ Hinch, has had a profound effect on our ballclub. He has us playing competitively night in and night out,” Ilitch said. “And for 27 outs. We’ve seen so many games where our team has not thrown in the towel and we’ve had some tremendous comeback wins because of that.

“He’s been a great addition. He’s completely in control and our players are responding to him. The future of Tigers baseball is very bright.”

