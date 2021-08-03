Tigers rookie Isaac Paredes pulled off rehab assignment

Detroit — As red flags go, they don’t get much clearer than this.

Infielder Isaac Paredes, on a rehab assignment with the Toledo Mud Hens, was clocked at six seconds going from home to first in a game.

“Well below what we need,” manager AJ Hinch said.

As a result, Paredes, out with a hip injury, was pulled off his rehab assignment and sent to Lakeland.

“We’re going to pull him off for five days and then re-evaluate him,” Hinch said. “It’s not a reaggravation, he's just still symptomatic.”

The news was more encouraging for utility man Niko Goodrum, who is out with a calf strain. He started and was scheduled to play all nine innings for the Mud Hens in Nashville Tuesday. On Wednesday, he is expected to play a couple of positions in the first game of a doubleheader and then be the designated hitter in the second game.

After a day off Thursday, without any setback, he could be activated by the weekend.

Yellow light

The Tigers have established themselves as one of the more aggressive baserunning teams in the American League. But you might note a more cautious approach against the Red Sox in this series.

Their 33 outfield assists is the most in baseball and their plus-17 defensive runs saved is second best in the American League.

“You have to be respectful of what they do,” Hinch said. “They probably have the best set of outfield arms that we’ve faced. They play in a smaller ballpark (Fenway) where if you challenge them and they’re accurate, you are usually out. This is a bigger ballpark and we still have to be aggressive.

“But we’ve got to be smart.”

Being cautious doesn’t mean being timid, Hinch said.

“What I don’t want is our team to shut it down in the first 10 feet because we worry too much about the back end of the play,” he said. “We will still challenge them when we can, but also be cognizant that they’re pretty good.”

Around the horn

Lefty Matthew Boyd (elbow soreness) is scheduled to throw a live bullpen in Lakeland on Sunday. It will be his third full bullpen and the first against hitters.

Hinch said he was throwing his fastball in the low 90-mph range and felt no discomfort during or after his outings. Boyd is moving closer to a rehab assignment. It would most likely take at least two rehab starts before the Tigers would consider activating him.

… Outfielder Daz Cameron (toe) met the Mud Hens in Nashville, but he is still not cleared to play in games. He will continue his running and physical therapy with the Mud Hens. Hinch said best-case scenario is Cameron could play in a game this weekend.

… Right-hander Julio Teheran (right shoulder strain), who has been out since April 10, threw off a mound for the first time Monday. The Tigers are holding out some hope that he can get back for at least a couple of starts in late September.

… Casey Mize was named Tigers pitcher of the month for July by the Detroit media. He posted a 3.18 ERA in five starts with 16 strikeouts. Among American League pitchers with at least 22 innings pitched in July, Mize ranked seventh with a 1.01 WHIP.

… Robbie Grossman is the Tigers winner of the 16th annual Heart and Hustle Award, given by the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association. The award honors active players who demonstrate a passion for the game and best embody the values, spirit and traditions of the game. The overall winner will be announced in mid-November on MLB Network.

