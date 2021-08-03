Miguel Cabrera hits home run No. 498 in series-opener vs. Red Sox

Two away.

Miguel Cabrera on Tuesday night hit home run No. 498 in the second inning of Detroit's series-opener against the Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park, driving a fastball from lefty Garrett Richards out of the park to move within striking distance of home run No. 500.

Cabrera took ball one, a 94.9 mph fastball before getting another four-seamer over the plate. This time, the big man made no mistake, launching the 96.1 mph fastball 357 feet to opposite field.

With still a few more at-bats to go in Tuesday night's opener against the Red Sox and two more against Boston over the following days, there's still time for Cabrera to reach home run No. 500 before The Tigers depart for Cleveland, and then Baltimore, on a six-day road trip.

Cabrera, 38, currently ranks 28th all time in home runs and is now five home runs behind Orioles Hall-of-Famer Eddie Murray.