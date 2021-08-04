Tigers open 2022 season on March 31 at Seattle; check out full schedule here

The Detroit News

Major League Baseball unveiled its 2022 schedule on Wednesday and the Detroit Tigers will open the season on March 31 at Seattle.

After four games against the Mariners and three more games on the West Coast against the Oakland Athletics, the Tigers will play their home opener on April 8 against the Chicago White Sox during a six-game homestand that includes the Boston Red Sox.

Detroit's schedule includes interleague games against the National League West, with the San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants and Colorado Rockies all coming to Comerica Park.

The Tigers will also be at home for three holidays: Memorial Day on May 30 against the Minnesota Twins, Father's Day on June 19 against the White Sox and Independence Day on July 4 against the Cincinnati Reds.

Detroit is scheduled to host Minnesota for a day-night doubleheader on July 23 to start the second half of the season. The All-Star Game is set for July 19 in Los Angeles.

Tigers 2022 schedule

► March 31-April 3 at Seattle

► April 4-6 at Oakland

► April 8-10 vs. Chicago White Sox

► April 11-13 vs. Boston

► April 14-17 at Kansas City

► April 19-21 vs. New York Yankees

► April 22-24 vs. Colorado

► April 26-28 at Minnesota

► April 29-May 1 at Los Angeles Dodgers

► May 3-4 vs. Pittsburgh

► May 5-8 at Houston

► May 9-12 vs. Oakland

► May 13-15 vs. Baltimore

► May 16-18 at Tampa Bay

► May 20-22 at Cleveland

► May 23-25 at Minnesota

► May 26-29 vs. Cleveland

► May 30-June 2 vs. Minnesota

► June 3-5 at New York Yankees

► June 7-8 at Pittsburgh

► June 10-12 vs. Toronto

► June 13-15 vs. Chicago White Sox

► June 16-19 vs. Texas

► June 20-22 at Boston

► June 24-26 at Arizona

► June 28-29 at San Francisco

► July 1-3 vs. Kansas City

► July 4-6 vs. Cleveland

► July 7-10 at Chicago White Sox

► July 11-13 at Kansas City

► July 15-17 at Cleveland

► July 23-24 vs. Minnesota

► July 25-27 vs. San Diego

► July 28-31 at Toronto

► Aug. 1-3 at Minnesota

► Aug. 4-7 vs. Tampa Bay

► Aug. 9-11 vs. Cleveland

► Aug. 12-14 at Chicago White Sox

► Aug. 15-17 at Cleveland

► Aug. 19-21 vs. Los Angeles Angels

► Aug. 23-24 vs. San Francisco

► Aug. 26-28 at Texas

► Aug. 30-Sept. 1 vs. Seattle

► Sept. 2-4 vs. Kansas City

► Sept. 5-7 at Los Angeles Angels

► Sept. 9-11 at Kansas City

► Sept. 12-14 vs. Houston

► Sept. 16-18 vs. Chicago White Sox

► Sept. 19-21 at Baltimore

► Sept. 23-25 at Chicago White Sox

► Sept. 27-29 vs. Kansas City

► Sept. 30-Oct. 2 vs. Minnesota