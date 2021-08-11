With Akil Baddoo, Derek Hill on shelf, Tigers bring back slugger Renato Nunez from Toledo

Baltimore — The fallout from the frightening collision Tuesday night was a significant adjustment to the Tigers’ short-term roster construction.

Both the colliders — outfielders Akil Baddoo and Derek Hill — landed on the injured list. Baddoo was placed on seven-day concussion protocol and Hill on the 10-day IL with bruised ribs.

The two collided at full speed while chasing a fly ball from the Orioles' Anthony Santander in the eighth inning. Baddoo’s head hit Hill in the rib cage.

The Tigers did not add any outfielders to replace Hill and Baddoo. Instead, they recalled infielder Zack Short from Triple-A Toledo, where he was optioned on Sunday. Also, they purchased the contract of first baseman-designated hitter Renato Nunez.

Nunez, who went 4 for 27 with two homers in seven games with the Tigers back in April, has been crushing the ball at Triple-A Toledo — 20 home runs, 64 RBIs, slugging .585 with a .965 OPS.

The Tigers presently have two true outfielders on the active roster — Victor Reyes and Robbie Grossman. In addition, Eric Haase, Niko Goodrum and Harold Castro can and have played outfield this season.

If the Tigers plan on using Nunez at first base, platooning with Miguel Cabrera between first and designated hitter, then Jonathan Schoop would go back to being the regular second baseman.

Goodrum, Short and Castro still could share the shortstop role depending the pitching matchups.

Before the game Wednesday, Willi Castro was working with infield coach Ramon Santiago and outfield coach George Lombard. He took groundballs at shortstop and also got an outfield tutorial from Lombard.

While the organization has discussed for two years the pros and cons of moving Willi Castro to the outfield, he’s never played there. Not even in spring training.

Manager AJ Hinch was expected to address the media at 4 p.m.

