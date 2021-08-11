Tigers' slugger Miguel Cabrera blasts career home run No. 499 in Baltimore

Baltimore — One more.

Miguel Cabrera took the penultimate step toward the hallowed 500 home run plateau Wednesday night.

No. 499, a blast just over the wall in left field off a hanging curveball on a 1-2 pitch from Baltimore Orioles starter Matt Harvey, gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning.

He had singled in his first two at-bats and now has 2,950 hits.

Cabrera is striving to be the 28th player in major league history to achieve 500 home runs in his career and the first to hit the bulk of them for the Tigers. Eddie Mathews and Gary Sheffield, two other members of the 500-homer club, played briefly for the Tigers.

