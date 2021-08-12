Miguel Cabrera not in Tigers' starting lineup for series finale in Baltimore

Baltimore — In a tug of war between chasing a milestone and Miguel Cabrera’s health and wellness, health and wellness will win out every time.

Thus, upon further review, Cabrera was not in the Tigers' starting lineup Thursday. Manager AJ Hinch, after talking with Cabrera Wednesday night, announced Cabrera would be in the lineup, just one home run short of becoming the 28th player ever to hit 500 home runs in Major League Baseball.

But, with the heat index in Baltimore expected to be over 100 degrees at game time, Hinch thought better of it. Especially after Cabrera played in the first two games in similarly dense heat and played all nine innings at first base Wednesday and ran the bases plenty getting two hits and his 499th career home run.

There is a business component to the decision, too, and Hinch is acutely aware of what it would mean to Cabrera and the Tigers fan base for the milestone home run to be hit and celebrated at Comerica Park. The Tigers start a six-game homestand Friday.

