Reyes, Nunez homer as Tigers finish sweep of Orioles

Baltimore — A large contingent of fans seated behind the Tigers’ dugout waving Venezuelan flags Thursday afternoon were chanting, “We want Miggy, We want Miggy.”

Miguel Cabrera, who they came to see whack home run No. 500, was not in the lineup, which was a bummer for them. But two of his Venezuelan countrymen were very much in the game, and both gave them plenty to get excited about.

Renato Nunez (Valencia, Venezuela) and Victor Reyes (Barcelona, Venezuela) hit two-run home runs in a five-run fourth inning sending the Tigers to a 6-4 win and a series sweep of the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Jeimer Candelario’s American League-leading 32nd double scored the other run in the fifth. Robbie Grossman added his 18th home run, a solo shot in the fifth.

Candelario also tripled in the fifth, his 42nd extra base hit.

It was an encouraging outing for rookie Matt Manning, who needed one after allowing 15 runs in his last three starts. He fought his way out of trouble in the first three innings and gave up a pair of solo home runs to left-handed hitter D.J. Stewart in six innings.

The encouraging part was the increased zip on his two-seam and four-seam fastballs. Combined, he threw 51 of them with a season-high average of 94.4 mph. He hit 97.6 mph, which was the firmest pitch he'd thrown in the big leagues.

He wasn't overpowering by any stretch, which two strikeouts and just four swings-and-misses on 38 swings. But the compete level, never a question mark, was impressive.

He limited damage to a run in the first after giving up singles to the first two batters. And the run scored on a botched rundown. With Cedric Mullins at first and one out, Anthony Santander broke early purposely to get into a rundown.

Manning stepped off and threw to shortstop Zack Short. Instead of running Santander back to first, Short threw quickly to first baseman Nunez. Mullins broke for home and easily beat Nunez’s throw. It went into the books as a steal of home for Mullins.

Manning left a runner at second base in the second and then turned a come-backer from Santander, who has been the Orioles hottest hitter, into an inning-ending, 1-6-3 double-play to strand a runner at third in the third.

Other than the two home runs by Stewart leading off the fourth and fifth, Manning was in control.

The Orioles scratched a run across against Kyle Funkhouser in the seventh. And the Tigers bullpen was a little short, with both Jose Cisnero and Gregory Soto having pitched in the first two games of this series.

That put the burden on right-hander Michael Fulmer to get the final six outs. It was the first time he's pitched multiple innings since he came back from the injured list. He got Maikel Franco to hit into a double-play to end the eighth.

In the ninth, he gave up two softly-struck singles before closing it out, getting two straight fielders choice ground outs.

With the win, the Tigers (56-60) are in a virtual tie with the Indians for second place in the Central Division.

